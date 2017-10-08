Eli Manning Reportedly Underwent X-Ray for Neck Injury After Game vs. Chargers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

For the first time in over a decade, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning may miss a start after suffering a neck injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gary Myers and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Manning underwent an X-ray on his neck after being kneed in the head by teammate Ereck Flowers. The tests came back negative.



Manning is coming off a 2016 season in which he threw for 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. At this point in his NFL career, the 36-year-old will never cease to be the erratic passer who can go from looking like an All-Pro one week to completely pedestrian the next.

As much as Manning can be the source of headaches for Giants fans, he's by far the team's best option under center. The Giants signed Geno Smith in the offseason and selected Davis Webb in the third round of the 2017 draft.

Smith has appeared in three games over the last two seasons, while New York likely envisions Webb as more of a long-term solution rather than an immediate answer at quarterback.

If Manning is forced to miss a significant amount of time, it could be a devastating blow to the Giants.