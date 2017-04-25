Edinson Cavani, PSG Agree on New Contract Through 2020 Season

Lionel Cironneau/Associated Press

Veteran forward Edinson Cavani has officially reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on a new contract to remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG confirmed the terms of the new deal via their official Twitter account, with the striker set to remain until June 2020.

Cavani has enjoyed plenty of success since joining the Parisians ahead of the 2013-14 campaign. He's scored 81 goals in 148 appearances across all competitions, including 19 goals in 32 games during league play during the 2015-16 season as PSG rolled to their fourth straight domestic championship.

Yet despite his consistent success, his name popped up in the rumor mill regularly in recent transfer windows. That continued leading into the current offseason when he was linked to Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid, per Sam Cunningham of the Daily Mail.

The biggest point of contention was his role within the squad. The Uruguayan is at his best when playing as a centre-forward, but he's spent most of his time with PSG playing on the left side due to the presence of fellow striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Since the Swedish sensation confirmed his decision to leave the club back in May, however, the club needed somebody to replace him as the target forward. It left the door open for Cavani to sign a new contract and play his more natural position at the Parc des Princes.

Mark Rodden of ESPN FC passed along comments the former Napoli standout made to French outlet Telefoot in April about being open to a longer stay with PSG.

"I'm very grateful to [president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi], to the club," Cavani said. "It gives me a lot of confidence. And the supporters say the same thing. That they don't want me to leave...all that is very important for me."

Ultimately, the sides were able to come to terms on a new deal and now the striker will get an opportunity to prove himself all over again for the dominant Ligue 1 squad.

Cavani is going to shoulder a much greater burden heading into next term, though. Ibrahimovic was a model of dependability leading the PSG attack over the past four years and trying to fill the void he leaves will be far easier said than done.

There could be a transition period as he reacclimates himself to playing in the middle on a full-time basis again. But once he gets comfortable the goals should come in bunches.